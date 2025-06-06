Exclusive: Amandeep Sidhu cast opposite Sheezan Khan in Dreamiyata Entertainment’s show for Zee TV

Actress Amandeep Sidhu who was last seen in Badall Pe Paon Hai will soon return to TV with Zee TV’s next!! She will play the lead opposite Sheezan Khan in the Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s upcoming show for Zee TV. As we know, Dreamiyata Entertainment is presently working on a show each, for Colors and Zee TV. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about popular actor Sheezan Khan being locked to play the male lead in the Zee TV show. We also wrote about Srishti Jain playing one of the leads in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Amandeep Sidhu being cast as the lead opposite Sheezan Khan in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here. Amandeep was last seen on Zee TV in the successful show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Amandeep is also seen presently in the Dreamiyata Dramaa series Tujhse Haii Aashiqui, in which Sheezan Khan is also featured.

