Exclusive: Srishti Jain to play one of the leads in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Zee TV show

Actress Srishti Jain who was recently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has now bagged her next big association with Zee TV. Yes, she will be joining the stellar cast of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s upcoming show for Zee TV. As we know, Dreamiyata Entertainment has been working on two shows for TV, one on Colors and the other on Zee TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about popular actor Sheezan Khan being locked to play the male lead in the Zee TV show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear that Srishti Jain will be joining the cast of the show as one of the leads.

As per a reliable source, “Srishti will not be paired opposite Sheezan, and will be one of the leads in the show.”

As for Srishti, she has a good body of work with shows Meri Durga, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Hamari Wali Good News, Alibaba, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Chand Jalne Laga, etc. She played her first negative role recently as Monisha in Kumkum Bhagya.

Dreamiyata Entertainment is also coming up with a show on Colors. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Syed Raza Ahmed playing the lead in the show. We also wrote about Sangita Ghosh being part of the show.

