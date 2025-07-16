Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets Raghav released; stand firm about his innocence

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) taking the blame for Anmol’s accident on himself in order to save his sister Unnati. Reet found out from the recording in the car dashcam that Anmol was already dead even before he fell near Unnati’s car. Reet decided to find more to it and help Raghav out.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being in jail and Reet struggling to show the police the evidence of his innocence. Reet will be successful in getting Raghav released from jail. However, the people assembled near the police station will still believe that Raghav is using all his might and money to escape after killing the guy. They will stage a protest and even pelt stones at him. Reet will stand by her husband and will ask the crowd to disperse as she has proved Raghav’s innocence.

What will Reet do to find the culprit?

