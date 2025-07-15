Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Vardhan Saves Anu, Raghu Insults And Rejects Her For Marriage

Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has been entertaining the viewers with the unique tale of love. The show has Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles. Arya Vardhan and Anu go on a date together.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 8 airing on 15 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Arya Vardhan asks Anu if she has any plans for the day. Anu takes him to treat with paratha, then lassi, and lastly ice-cream. On the other hand, Pushpa’s neighbour expresses her disappointment as she fails to inform Gopal about Raghu. She reveals that Raghu is coming to see Anu.

Raghu, on his way, sees Arya Vardhan with Anu as he saves Anu from getting hit by a car. Raghu judges Anu, saying that this generation has no shame. As he comes home to see Anu. He insults her in front of Pushpa and Gopal. Pushpa tries to tell Raghu that Anu is not that kind of girl, but he rejects her for marriage, and as he steps ahead, Arya Vardhan comes to Anu’s door, leaving Raghu shocked.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story of two individuals whose lives are different in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story blooms.