Kumkum Bhagya Casting Shake-Up: Megha Prasad Replaces Roopam Sharma As Sonalika

Television actress Megha Prasad, who last appeared in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, has now replaced actress Roopam Sharma in the show Kumkum Bhagya. As per the latest reports, Roopam has exited the show, and Megha has taken the role of the new Sonalika in the show.

Roopam’s character, Sonalika, is the lead character Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) girlfriend in the show. However, Roopam has said goodbye to the show, and the reason behind this decision is unknown. At the same time, with Shivansh and Prarthana’s marriage, the storylines have been changed, which may be the reason. In addition, earlier, Akshay Bindra, who was the lead of the show, has now become a negative character, and these changing dynamics have built up anticipation.

However, as Roopam exits, actress Megha Prasad, who worked for Ekta Kapoor in the show Bhagya Lakshmi, where she replaced Maera Mishra for the role of Malishka, which was a negative character. It seems Ekta is impressed with Megha’s acting skills, leading to casting her again in the negative lead in one of her longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya.

Are you excited to see Megha Prasad stepping into the role of Sonalika and how she adds drama in Shivansh and Prarthana’s lives?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra.