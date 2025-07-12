Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Akash kills Bagheera; Jagriti clueless about the culprit

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Production has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti’s (Rachana Mistry) remarriage happening. Suraj and Jagriti are very much in love and this has pained Akash (Sagar Parekh) a lot. He has been conspiring to split them apart. We saw the first-night sequence where Suraj and Jagriti were romantically involved. Akash could not take it and pushed a snake inside the room to create chaos.

The upcoming drama will see Jagriti being aggressive in her search to get Bageera caught so that she can get to the mastermind who has been working to trap Suraj into problems for a while. Akash will sniff Jagriti’s search for Bageera and will take the drastic step of killing Bageera before he can get into Jagriti’s hands. This will leave Jagriti back to square one and she will be worried to know who the mastermind behind all this is.

What will happen next?

