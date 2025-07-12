Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets frustrated at Raghav’s behaviour; vents her anger at work

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting tense about Unnati’s (Sehaj Rajput) committed crime. He does not want Reet (Ayushi Khurana) to dig for clues that point to his sister. Raghav, for the first time, looked to be a husband who stopped his wife from being independent, carrying out her work while juggling with the house duties. Reet felt Raghav’s indifference to be new and weird. Their fight went to such an extent that Raghav told Reet not to bring her work home, and not to talk on work call when at home. Raghav told Reet that she should not force him to get her removed from work.

The upcoming episode will see Reet being frustrated with Raghav’s sudden changed behaviour. Above all, she will find a weird connect of Raghav in the case she is investigating. Reet will be annoyed when her boss at work will reprimand her for not concentrating on work. She will question the boss asking him whether he suspects her to be more busy with her married life and house than work.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.