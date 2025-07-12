Tumm Se Tumm Tak Spoiler: Anu’s Family Faces Party Humiliation – Will Arya Vardhan Step In?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a newly launched love drama featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. Anu gets an invite to a big party, and this makes her mother, Pushpa, happy. And it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming episode.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak Spoiler Episode 6

In the upcoming episode, while going out to fill water in the queue, Pushpa brags about getting an invitation to a big party. Pushpa tries to make everyone jealous of her achievements. On the other hand, Anu’s friend teases her as she gets ready for the ‘party’ night. Anu looks happy and excited.

Meanwhile, Anu’s mother, Pushpa, comes out wearing a vibrant saree with golden accessories. Anu and her father are shocked, but they head for the party. As Anu and her family arrive, the security guards ask them for invitation passes, which they don’t have.

As security guards misbehave with Pushpa, she becomes violent, but the guards push her away. Anu’s family faces humiliation, and they turn to return home, meanwhile Arya Vardhan steps in, asking them to stop, giving hope to Anu.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story of two individuals whose lives are different in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story blooms.