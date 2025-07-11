Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Dev and Vasudha’s life in danger; Will the explosives explode on Dev?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with the Chauhans organising the poster-launch event of their products. Vasudha (Priya Thakur), initially refused to be part of the launch but agreed later when Chandrika Singh Chauhan requested her to be the face of the event. We wrote about Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) planting a bomb, a mighty explosive in the hall to kill the entire Chauhan family. During the event, Karishma who was also there in the premise, told Vasudha about being careful in touching any switch as it might be of the bomb. Vasudha confided the same in Dev, who got worried for the safety of many lives. The police was called to investigate and check whether the hall was safe.

The upcoming episode will see Dev eventually getting hold of the explosives, and putting them in a bucket with soil. He will decide to run to a point of safety so that no life is harmed. In doing so, Dev will risk his own life. Vasudha will ask him to not run and try to diffuse the bomb. Vasudha will follow Dev, and both will be in critical danger of losing their lives. It will be interesting to see if the explosive would explode in Dev’s hand or not.

What will happen now?

