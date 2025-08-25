Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj and Jagriti doubt Shashikant; Will the truth be out?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen the death of Kalikant Thakur (Arya Thakur), while the fact is that Kalikant Thakur has killed his brother Shashikant Thakur, and has taken his place in the house. We saw Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) having a slight doubt on Shashikant Thakur, as he exhibited a weird behaviour which was way different. Jagriti was even seen talking to Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) about this. We also wrote about Akash (Sagar Parekh) coming out of captivity and getting the upper hand over the house and the family members. We wrote about him throwing his family out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see the family shifting to the Chitta basti for their living. Kalikant will be angry and upset about living his life in the Basti, but he will have no other option. Suraj and Jagriti will face many instances where they will see the strange behaviour of Shashikant. Jagriti will call Shashikant to medically help a person who has been bitten by a snake. Shashikant’s reactions will put Suraj and Jagriti in a spot of bother.

Will they get to know the truth about Kalikant being alive?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.