Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 11: Dev–Subhashree’s spy thriller did a business of 6.9 crores

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 11: Kaushik Ganguly’s romantic spy thriller Dhumketu continues to maintain its hold at the box office. This much-awaited film of Dev and Shubhashree Ganguly grossed 6.9 crores in India on the 11th day. The gross and worldwide collection of the film has reached 7.72 crores.

According to the initial figures of Saccanilk.com, the film had an opening of 1.11 crores on the first day of its release. On the 11th day, Sunday, August 24, the film earned around 0.69 crores. Thus, the total net collection of Dhumketu has now become 6.9 crores. Worldwide and India grossed a combined 7.72 crores.

The film stars Rudranil Ghosh and Chiranjit Chakraborty in important roles, along with Dev and Shubhashree Ganguly. Pranab Chatterjee also makes a special cameo. Sumik Haldar does the cinematography, while Anupam Roy and Indradeep Dasgupta provide the music.

The story revolves around a tea estate manager from North Sikkim who struggles with family responsibilities and a financial crisis after losing his job. This thriller, full of espionage and romance, also touches the audience emotionally, which makes it more special.

Dhumketu, released on August 14, is getting a good response from word-of-mouth. Trade experts believe that if this trend continues, the film can easily join the 10 crore club in the coming days.