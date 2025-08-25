Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Surprises Chandru With Good News, Kamini Swears To Kill Saroja

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama revolving around Saru (Mohak Matkar), Ved (Shagun Pandey), and Chandru’s attempt to find Saroja. However, they fail to learn about Chandru’s daughter as Saroja stays unconscious in the hospital.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 104 spoiler, airing on 25 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Kamini swears to kill Saroja. Saru bumps into Chandru and surprises him with the good news. She tells him that they have found Saroja, which also means that they can find his daughter too. Chandru becomes happy, but overhearing this, Kamini, Anika, and her mother get worried.

Kamini swears to kill Saroja tonight, as this will end the chapter of Chandru’s daughter, and he won’t ever find her. Kamini wears a mask that hides her face completely. She approaches a dark room where a woman in a yellow saree seems to be performing puja. Kamini, with her cunning intentions, approaches to attack.

Will Kamini succeed in her cunning ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.