Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vasudha knows Karishma-Megha connect; Will the truth come out?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Production has seen engaging drama with Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) planting the bomb blast at Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) poster launch event. We wrote about Dev (Abhishek Sharma) unearthing the bomb and carrying it in a bucket and taking it away from the event premise so that he could save many lives. In this process, Dev risked his own life, and Vasudha ran behind him. We know by now, that Megha has hidden the fact that she has a connect with Karishma in her plans.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha finding out that a connect exists between Karishma and Megha. She will get to know that they are bound together in the plan and this will shock Vasudha. Meanwhile, there will be a bomb blast but Dev will be saved from any danger. The interesting part now will be to know whether Vasudha will confide the big truth about Megha and Karishma’s association with Dev or not.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.