Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets a sketch made of the killer; Raghav worried

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to shield his sister Unnati’s (Sehaj Rajput) crime, of killing a person on the road while driving her car. Raghav not only protected his sister but also fled the place, covered up by changing the number plate of his car etc. At home, Reet (Ayushi Khurana) has taken charge of the case as she wants to get justice to Anmol’s family, who is her brother Dhruv’s friend.

The upcoming episode will see a rift between Raghav and Reet. Raghav will try to keep Reet away from her work, but Reet will get angry at Raghav’s attitude. She will start a thorough investigation into the case along with Viraj. She will go to the accident spot and will talk to a beggar who had seen a car being driven by a lady, committing the crime. She will also get hold of a ring, probably that of the culprit. She will get a sketch made, by the details given by the beggar, of the lady driving the car. Raghav will discreetly see Reet’s investigation and will be shocked to see the sketch in Reet’s hand.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.