Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha in a dilemma; accepts Chandrika’s plea to be the face of their poster launch

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Madhav coming back and giving his consent to marry Vasudha (Priya Thakur). However, Madhav’s behaviour looked erratic to Vasudha, as she had earlier told Madhav about her having secretly married Dev. With Madhav now consenting to marriage, Vasudha got suspicious of him. The big blow to the Chauhan family has been the return of Karishma. We wrote about Karishma planting a bomb blast situation during the poster launch ceremony of Vasudha’s brand.

We also saw Vasudha being asked by Madhav not to take part in the poster launch ceremony that was to happen. Vasudha will excuse herself from the event, and will want to withdraw being the face of the poster.

The upcoming episode will see this coming as a big shock to the Chauhans who are actually trying to resurrect their brand after Karishma stood supreme with her competitive brand. Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) will be seen requesting Vasudha to be the face of the event, as all announcements for the same have happened. Vasudha will be forced to accept the request and continue to be part of the event.

It will be during the same poster launch that the big bomb blast mishap will happen.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.