Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s ultimatum to Reet; Sharda succeeds in her plan

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) taking yet another chance to expose Sharda Bua’s scheming game. As we know, Reet caught Sharda and Viren red-handed as they were getting the signatures of Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) on the property papers, post which they planned to kill Raghav. Reet not only stopped the signs from happening but also threw the blame on Buaji by showing all the papers she took from Viren secretly. Sharda, however, turned the tables conveniently and behaved as though she was totally unaware of Viren’s plans. She threw her own son Viren, out of the house, but held a sympathetic chord in which Raghav further melted.

The upcoming episode will see Reet not believing in Sharda Bua’s gesture of throwing Viren out and again will be seen questioning her intentions. Sharda Bua will be so determined to save her skin that she will take the emotional route, which will anger Raghav. Raghav will be seen dragging Reet inside their room, where he will give an ultimatum to Reet to keep quiet and behave well with his family. He will clearly tell her that she needs to stop at her own limits and not cross the line that Raghav has drawn as a mark of respect towards Buaji.

What will happen next?

