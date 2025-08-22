Review of Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi: A Clutter-Breaking Concept With Heartfelt Characters

Sony SAB‘s Itti Si Khushi invites viewers into the heart of middle-class life, where the delicate balance between a family’s breadwinner and its numerous members often feels precarious and strained. Produced by Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, the show aims to explore the everyday challenges faced by the Divekar family, capturing their struggles with heartfelt sincerity and relatable moments. Through its storytelling, the show highlights the nuances of their lives, filled with both humorous and poignant scenarios that resonate with audiences from similar backgrounds.

The show delves deeply into the intricate and beautiful dynamics of sibling love, capturing the profound bond that exists among them. At its heart is Anvita, who embodies a nurturing spirit as she selflessly cares for her siblings—Sidhu, Bandya, Chidiya, Chiku, and Bani. Each episode artfully weaves together Anvita’s silent struggles and sacrifices, highlighting the emotional depth of her character. The narrative is anchored in the unwavering love that flourishes among the six siblings, revealing the strength of their connection despite the challenges they face.

The show masterfully captures the essence of middle-class life in Mumbai, painting a vivid picture of its complexities and nuances. It delves deep into the everyday struggles faced by its characters, from the relentless financial pressures that stifle their dreams to the small, often overlooked joys that bring them comfort. The resilience they display, choosing to smile and find hope even amid adversity, makes the characters profoundly relatable and heartwarming.

Suhas Divekar, the father, is a deeply flawed individual, grappling with the demons of alcoholism that frequently plunge his family into turmoil. Instead of being the stronghold and protector they desperately need, he often becomes a source of chaos and distress. Yet, despite his shortcomings, the Divekar family embodies a complex tapestry of emotions; they endure his failings with a mix of frustration and compassion. They confront him with anger and disappointment, choosing to stand their ground against his irresponsibility. Yet, intertwined with the strife is an unwavering affection and deep respect for him simply because he holds the title of ‘father.’

The male protagonist, Virat, exudes an air of mystery that makes his presence captivating. His persona is laced with questions about his financial stability and the complexities of his family background. Observing him closely, one can’t shake the sense that there is a deeper narrative woven into his life, hinting at secrets and untold stories just waiting to be uncovered. At first glance, he appears to be a wealthy individual, radiating an air of affluence and confidence. However, he introduces himself to be a valet worker, using the perks of his work for his own advantage.

The narrative unfolds at a quick pace, effectively capturing the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of Mumbai.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan embodies her character, Anvita Divekar, with remarkable depth and authenticity, making her the heart and soul of the show. She navigates through the nuances of her role with a natural grace, adeptly holding back her emotions when the storyline calls for restraint, yet effortlessly unleashing them when the script demands a more poignant moment. Her sharp, humorous punches resonate beautifully with the audience, evoking genuine laughter and joy.

Rajat Verma looks extremely good alongside Sumbul, and that is an achievement in itself. Rajat carries out his happy-go-lucky character with equal ease and succeeds in projecting an ambiguity that presumably is linked with the character.

Varun Badola is a top-notch actor, and he proves that again!! However, seeing him drown himself in alcohol reminds us automatically of his role in Saiyaara. Well, at times, Suhas Divekar appears to be an extension of the Saiyaara father, with more nuances, if we can say so!! Yes, blame it on the Saiyaara magic that has created a new wave with its storytelling!! Well, not taking anything away from Varun Badola here, who is giving us an exceptional performance yet again!!

The siblings – Sachin Chaudhary, Manoj Padhye, Aayesha Vindhara, Harsh Prakash Jha and Shailesh Gupta complement each other extremely well. Their scenes are a joy to watch.

Rishi Saxena radiates the charm that his character deserves to have. Gouri Tonnk is seen in a very different character. Garima Jain, Amit Dolawat and others are well-placed in the story plot.

Overall, Itti Si Khushi distinguishes itself from the typical television dramas that often follow predictable patterns. It successfully breaks away from conventional storytelling, offering a fresh perspective that highlights its simplicity and relatability. The show encompasses all the qualities that make it enjoyable and engaging. However, only time will reveal if the story’s authentic plot will translate into substantial viewership and success.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Itti Si Khushi 3.5 stars out of 5.