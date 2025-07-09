Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti and Suraj to remarry; How will Akash separate them?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) not leaving Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) alone to die when she was tied with a bomb on her waist. Suraj not only diffused the bomb but also told Jagriti how dearly he loved her. He also told her the reason for his divorce. Jagriti, too, acknowledged that she knew he was lying. She too confessed her love before Suraj and they were happy to be together, in love. We saw Suraj cutely proposing to Jagriti on his knees and asking her to marry him again. Their union, though, shocked Akash, as he had done quite a bit to put them apart.

The upcoming episode will focus on Suraj and Jagriti’s remarriage, which Ganga will organise. As we know, Ganga and Sapna have been the biggest pillars of support to Jagriti and Suraj’s relationship and have played a big hand in uniting them.

The wedding vows will be taken, this time, with full awareness and happiness. Jagriti and Suraj will be happy to be starting their lives afresh. However, this happiness of theirs will further unsettle Akash.

What will his plan be now?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.