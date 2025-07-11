Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Chooses Shivansh Over Raunak, Bua Maa Conspires

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers for the last eleven years with interesting dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) attempts to kill Shivansh (Namik Paul) as he removes his oxygen mask while he is unconscious on the hospital bed. However, Raunak’s plan fails.

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Episode 3138

In the upcoming episode, Raunak comes to meet Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) at Shivansh’s house. As Prarthana behaves weirdly with him, Raunak tells her that Shivansh has no connection with her and he is nothing to her. Prarthana becomes angry and claims to have a connection with Shivansh. She highlights that only Shivansh is with her, not just for this life but for every life, leaving Raunak heartbroken.

On the other hand, Bua Maa plays dirty and tells Sonalika to let Prarthana fight with Raunak. She highlights that a trap has been set for Prarthana, and soon, what they want will happen. Sonalika agrees with Bua Maa, and they both conspire against Prarthana. Prarthana makes it clear to Raunak that if she were given another chance to marry, she would still choose Shivansh over him, which hurts Raunak terribly.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.