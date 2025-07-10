Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Akash reveals his obsessive love; attacks Jagriti

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) dropping their misunderstandings, and confiding the love they have for each other in the shocking moment of the bomb blast scenario. Later, when Suraj saved Jagriti, they both rejoiced their togetherness. Suraj went on his knees and proposed to Jagriti, asking her to marry him, this time out of the sheer love they have for each other. Akash (Sagar Parekh) got jealous of their closeness and vowed to separate them. However, the focus was on the wedding of Suraj and Jagriti.

The upcoming episode will dwell on the happiness in the Thakur household with the wedding. Suraj and Jagriti will take marital vows to shield each other and be in love. However, during the gruhapravesh of the newlyweds, Akash will for the first time, show his aggressive and obsessive love towards Jagriti. He will stand at the door, with a gun in hand, and will threaten to kill Jagriti, if she does not become his. There will be big drama with Suraj trying to save Jagriti. Jagriti will also fight and push Akash away, thus saving herself.

But the big question is whether Akash will prefer to show his evil face and mindset before Suraj and Jagriti so soon. It will be interesting to see if this happens for real or it is just a dream of Akash.

