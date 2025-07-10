Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Removes Shivansh’s Oxygen Mask, Prarthana Catches Him Red-handed

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) saves Shivansh (Namik Paul) and admits him to the hospital. She claims her rights as a wife and adores Shivansh while he is unconscious. On the other hand, Sonalika vows to separate Shivansh and Prarthana.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting twist as Rauank (Akshay Bindra) tries to kill his stepbrother Shivansh. As Raunak notices Shivansh and Prarthana’s closeness, he becomes jealous. When no one is there in Shivansh’s ward, Raunak enters the room. Seeing Shivansh unconscious, Raunak expresses his dilemma of being confused about what he should do with Shivansh, as he is his stepbrother.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Raunak emphasizes that until Shivansh is there, he won’t be able to get his love, Prarthana, and so Shivansh has to die. Raunak removes Shivansh’s oxygen mask, meanwhile Prarthana returns, and it will be interesting to see whether she catches Raunak red-handed or he will escape yet again.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.