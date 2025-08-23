Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talent: YRKKH’s Reem Shaikh, Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya To Naagin’s Mouni Roy

TV divas are best known for their impactful performances on screen as viewers’ favorite characters. However, besides being a talented actor, these divas also possess hidden talents that not many of us know. Check out the top five television divas’ hidden talent from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Reem Shaikh, Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya, to Naagin’s Mouni Roy.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Reem Shaikh

Actress Reem Shaikh is known for her acting skills in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more. However, besides her impactful roles, she also has a hidden talent for dancing. She is a trained Kathak dancer and often shares glimpses of her Kathak practice with her fans.

2) Jamai Raja’s Nia Sharma

Nia doesn’t need any introduction; she rose to fame with Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and with her consistent on-screen performance, she kept winning hearts. Interestingly, the actress aspired to become a journalist and anchor, having studied journalism to achieve her goal. She possesses strong journalistic skills; however, destiny had different plans.

3) Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya

Shraddha is a true icon. She has worked in several shows, and with each one, she has won millions of hearts. But her most popular show is Kundali Bhagya, portraying Preeta. But do you know that besides being a famous actress, she also has a hidden talent for design and decoration. She loves to design her room and places with aesthetic vibes.

4) Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya became a household name with her appearance as Lakshmi in the show Bhagya Lakshmi. In contrast to her on-screen appearance, the actress is a travel enthusiast and loves to experience adventure. The love for adventure made her a pro scuba driver.

5) Naagin’s Mouni Roy

Mouni is the sensational queen who rules the Naagin world with her acting skills. However, apart from her impactful performances on-screen, the actress possesses a hidden talent for painting. The actress has often shared glimpses of the same on her social media.