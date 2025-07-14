Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet ties Raghav to the bed; tries to resolve differences

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being indifferent towards Reet (Ayushi Khurana), finding fault with her work affecting his life. Reet was quite shocked to see this weird behaviour of Raghav and wondered why it was happening. We know that Raghav was trying to protect his sister Unnati and keept Reet away from cracking the case and getting to the culprit. Amidst this, things grew hot and cold between Raghav and Reet.

The upcoming episode will see more of their fights and arguments. Raghav will be so annoyed by Reet’s work that he will get out of their room, deciding to sleep elsewhere. Reet will get reactive with her trying to stop Raghav. Even while Reet will tell Raghav that she will not work in the room and that he can sleep peacefully, Raghav will try to walk out. Reet will drag him to the bed, tie his hand with her dupatta, and push him on to the bed. She will try telling him that he can sleep well and that she will not come near him.

What will happen next?

