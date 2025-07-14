Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Challenges Prarthana, Raunak Threatens Bua Maa To Vacate The House

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Sonalika taunts Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) for not leaving Shivansh (Namik Paul) even after knowing that he married her for revenge. On the other hand, Sonalika shakes hands with Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Payal and plans to break Shivansh so that she can help him get back on his feet.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana tells Sonalika that if she thinks that she can separate her and Shivansh, then she is wrong. Sonalika challenges Prarthana, telling her to see whether Prarthana’s trust wins or her love. Prarthana accepts the challenge and tells Sonalika to keep faith in her love, and she will keep faith in her trust, leaving Sonalika agitated.

Later, Raunak arrives at Shivansh’s house. He meets Bua Maa and gives her three days to vacate her place. Raunak threatens Bua Maa that if they fail to vacate the place within three days, he will ruin their lives. Bua Maa stands quietly but fumes in anger while Raunak looks determined to seek revenge from Shivansh.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.