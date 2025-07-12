Harshad Chopda’s Unexpected Gray Avatar Adds Twist In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season

The Sony TV’s newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is winning hearts with the brewing chemistry between the lead character Rishabh, played by Harshad Chopda, and Bhagyashree, played by Shivangi Joshi. Just as the viewers started enjoying Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s bond, the new promo has left fans in a frenzy with the unexpected gray avatar of Harshad.

The new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season has set fans in a frenzy with Harshad Chopda’s new avatar in a gray shade. The promo shows just as Bhagyashree falls in love with Rishabh and says ‘I Love You’. Rishabh steps into his actual role. Wearing a black suit with sleek, combed long hair tied in a small ponytail and a clean shave, he looked smoking hot.

Rishabh walked like a King, and a mysterious figure approached him, asking how far he had progressed in his mission. With the cunning, blunt, and badass expressions, Harshad’s character reveals that Bhagyashree has fallen in love with him, and defaming her is the next target.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL_2taBPqon/?hl=en

With the close shots, clear expressions, and strong character, Harshad Chopda delights fans.

A user said, “The story gonna break records Salute to ekta mam.”

The second expressed excitement, “Superb promo Rishabh from loving,caring mode to fire mode show is going to be intense and rocking now.”

The third commented, “We knewww there’s something to be unfold and its here finally, rishu ka raaz a grey shaded character

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a Sony TV show featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

So, are you excited for the new twist in the plot?