Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Spoiler: Bhagyashree Gets Close To Rishabh In Shower – Is Love Brewing?

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season), produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms, fans can gear up for an interesting episode. As viewers witnessed, Vinayak accuses Rishabh of cheating Bhagyshree (Shivangi Joshi), exposing him in front of everyone as he catches him with another girl. However, Rishabh (Harshad Chopra) yet again handled the situation and came out clean.

However, the upcoming episode will show Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s romantic moments that fans have been eagerly waiting for. In the interesting turn of events, Rishabh comes home drunk and is unable to hold himself. As Rishabh struggles to even stand properly, Bhagyashree tells him to stop, and as she tries to hold him from falling, Bhagyashree herself falls into Rishabh’s arms.

As Bhagyashree falls into Rishabh’s arms, a shower starts, bringing the two close to each other. In the slow moments, Bhagyashree and Rishabh are lost looking into each other’s eyes. Rishabh gently removes Bhagyashree’s specs, setting the screen on fire with their steaming chemistry. As Rishabh and Bhagyshree get close to each other, this hints at their brewing romance, and fans can’t wait for more such moments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.