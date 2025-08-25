Ekta Kapoor Drops Naagin 7 First Look – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Finally, Ekta Kapoor has put an end to months of speculations by unveiling the first look of the most-awaited supernatural drama Naagin 7, creating a buzz on the internet. The television’s one of the most hit franchises, Naagin, is set to return with a new season, and this time everything looks extra special as the hype has been increasing with each passing day.

On her Instagram story, Ekta posted a glimpse of the first look of Naagin 7, teasing a more deadly and intense theme. At first glance, the video shows a glimpse of a snake making its way out to the screen and scares the viewers with the shocking end as the snake gets closer to the screen.

Sharing the first glimpse of Naagin 7, the actress penned a caption, building up anticipation: “Do all my darling Nagin fans out of all my shows you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most! ! So for all you guys here it is NNAGIN7.”

Watch here:





According to recent reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has shot a promo for the new Naagin. However, she emphasized that she might back out of the show if the release date is further delayed due to her prior commitments.

With its intense and suspicious visuals, along with the mystery surrounding its star cast, Naagin 7 is building anticipation and becoming one of the most anticipated launches in 2025.