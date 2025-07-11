Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Spoiler: Bhagyashree Confronts Rishabh For Kissing Another Girl – Is Bhagyashree Falling In Love?

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda has become the new favorite. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. With a fake husband and wife acting, Bhagyashree and Rishabh are connecting. As Bhagyashree tries to handle Rishabh, they get close to each other in the shower, creating an intense yet romantic moment.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Episode 20

In the upcoming episode, Bhagyashree gets angry with Rishabh. Amidst the heavy rain, she confronts Rishabh, asking him if they had a deal and if he couldn’t wait for some time. Rishabh, also in anger, tells Bhagyashree that he has been doing everything for her. And instantly, he asks why his kissing another girl is affecting her.

Bhagyashree tells him that this affects her because she doesn’t want to see her father again in the hospital. Upon this, Rishabh asks Bhagyashree again, confirming her answer. He also asks her if she has started liking him, which leaves Bhagyashree shocked and spellbound.

It will be interesting to see how Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s love story begins, and who experiences love first

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.