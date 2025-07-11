Hina Khan & Shivangi Joshi Recreate Their Yeh Rishta Bond In Surprise Reunion – See Pic

Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi left the viewers surprised with their unexpected reunion. The former leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recreated their unforgettable bond on-screen as a mother-daughter duo. The television’s iconic divas, who played major roles as Akshara and Naira, crossed paths recently, and their unexpected reunion is nothing short of magical.

Taking to her Instagram, Hina shared a surprising story along with an adorable picture of herself and Shivangi. Well, it is not clear when Shivangi exactly met Hina, but this photo looks like it was taken recently, and it is because Hina’s short hair is visible. The duo looked adorable as their reunion was simple, with both of them in comfortable outfits with no makeup on. The duo posed for an adorable selfie with Hina pouting and Shivangi flashing her big smile.

Expressing her gratitude and appreciation, Hina penned a sweet note for Shivangi telling her ‘little sister’, “THANK YOU FOR THE LOVELY FLOWERS MY DEAREST SHIVANGI.. PLZ KNOW THAT, I AM ALWAYS ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU LITTLE SISTER, NO MATTER WHAT..BIG LOVE @SHIVANGIJOSH.”

See the post here-

Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit appear in the lead roles in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house, Director’s Kut Productions.