Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Serial Spoiler: Rishabh And Bhagyshree Come Close, Vinayak Becomes Suspicious Of Rishabh

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season), the Sony TV show, is winning hearts since its premiere. It features Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) makes Bhagyshree (Shivangi Joshi) understand that she should face the truth and share with her family before it is too late for her to do that.

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh and Bhagyashree visit a temple to perform a ritual as a couple. In front of everyone, Rishabh adorns Bhagyashree with a flower-made maan tika and accessories and lifts her in his arms. This ritual brings Rishabh and Bhagyashree close to each other.

Later, Rishabh plans to sneak out, hiding from everyone in the house. Wearing a hoodie, Rishabh goes out of the house, which Vinayak oversees, and becomes suspicious. He wonders where Rishabh is heading this late at night and also questions himself about who Rishabh is in real life.

Will Rishabh get exposed by this action?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.