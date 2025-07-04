Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Gets Close To Shivansh, Payal Plays Dirty

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) gets kidnapped, but Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) hides him from the goons who are actively searching for him.

In the upcoming episode, Payal’s mother, Kiran, tells her that Shivansh is Smita’s son, so why is she trying to kill him? Payal plays dirty and shares that she is aware of Shivansh’s true identity, but still, she wants him dead. Payal calls her goon, asking him to kill Shivansh anyhow. The goon tells Payal that with Shivansh, he will also kill Prarthana as she has irritated them.

On the other hand, a goon attacks a nurse asking her to reveal Shivansh’s whereabouts, but Prarthana intervenes and hits the goon on his head, leading him to fall. Prarthana vows to save Shivansh anyhow, as he is her husband. As Shivansh wakes up, Prarthana hugs him and gets close to him, expressing her concern, which leaves Shivansh surprised.

