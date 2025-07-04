Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season: Romantic spark between Rishabh and Bhagyashree to kickstart

Sony TV’s latest offering, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. Their journey, filled with emotional nuances, resonates deeply with viewers. Moreover, the on-screen chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi is nothing short of mesmerising, drawing even more attention and admiration from the audience.

In the highly anticipated upcoming episode, the on-screen chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree will reach new heights as their romance flourishes while they pose as a made-up couple. According to insider sources, the storyline will take a colourful turn during a traditional function where the pair will be asked to don South Indian wedding attires.

The promo that is released by the channel has already drawn audiences to this captivating and romantic sequence, where Bhagyashree is seen helping Rishabh wear the South Indian dhoti. The romantic sparks have just erupted and this is just the beginning!! Fans are already craving to see this enticing sequence of love and passion between Rishabh and Bhagyashree.

You can check the promo here.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLrazt8pQSS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

This will be a sequence where Bhagyashree’s parents take Bhagyashree and Rishabh to a temple to make them carry out certain rituals as a couple.

Are you all ready for this visual treat?

