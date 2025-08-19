Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Revati loves Purab; Rishabh comes to Iyer house to talk about their alliance

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen a time jump of six months after the love story of Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) fell apart. As we know, Bhagyashree got to know the truth about Rishabh and how he was after her for revenge. This brought about a hatred in her for him.

After the six-month jump, the Iyer family is in a better shape with Bhagyashree’s parents staying with her amid happiness and togetherness. Rishabh is back in Bhagyashree’s life with a zeal to apologise for his mistakes and get together with Bhagyashree again. What’s more? The upcoming episode will see the Kapoors becoming the ṇew neighbours of the Iyer family.

Also, a big revelation will happen. It will turn out that Revati (Tasneem Khan) and Purab (Vedaant Saluja) have a love life. Yes, it was shown that Revati is in love and has got engaged too without the knowledge of her family. However, Mr. Iyer gave consent to meet the guy who is in love with Revati.

Well, the big twist will be that Rishabh Kapoor will come into the Iyer house with an alliance proposal for his younger brother Purab, who is in love with Revati.

OMG!! How will this twist affect Bhagyashree?

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.