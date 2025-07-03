Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Suraj foils his birthday party; gets indifferent towards Jagriti

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) breathing a sigh of relief when they found the other not involved in the shooting of Kalikant Thakur. Suraj wanted to confess his love to Jagriti but could not. Jagriti confessed her love before an intoxicated Suraj who had already dozed off and did not listen to her confession. Amidst this, Aakash (Sagar Parekh) made his intention clear of separating Suraj and Jagriti and thereby, getting Jagriti for himself.

The upcoming episode will focus on Suraj’s birthday celebration in the house, which Jagriti will promise to make it memorable. She will organize special arrangements for the party. Initially, Suraj will not be ready to celebrate his birthday but when his mother will tell him that Jagriti has arranged it, he will be happy. However, Suraj will be kidnapped and threatened by goons to behave indifferent towards Jagriti. They will threaten to leak Jagriti’s video out , if he failed to divorce her. Suraj will come to the party in a drunken state, and will behave weirdly before Jagriti.

What will happen next? Is Aakash behind this dirty act?

