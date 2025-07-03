Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Hina Khan Is Heartbroken, Pens An Important Message

Popular actress Hina Khan, who became a household name with her portrayal of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a shocking story on her Instagram. The actress expressed her heartbroken feeling and also penned an important message that she follows in her personal life.

Hina posted a story sharing a glimpse of her skincare and haircare products. And she expressed her heartbroken feeling as all of her favorite products expired. The actress revealed that she used to stockpile her favorite products so that she wouldn’t run out, but unfortunately, all of them have expired, which is heartbreaking for her. However, she has learned a valuable lesson from this incident.

In the next story, Hina shared that she hadn’t thought about all this, or else she would have distributed them to her family members. However, as she was very busy with her recovery journey, she couldn’t take care of the products. Additionally, the actress expresses her disappointment, as she dislikes wasting her hard-earned money. She wrote, “Kaash thoda bhi khayal aaya hota to apni family mai hi distribute kar deti but me and my fam, Hum pareshaani mai iss qadar ghire hue the ki kuch aur yaad hi nahi tha.. Its my hard earned money and I hate to waste anything.”

Penning an important message, Hina wrote, “Koi nai, Lesson learnt. You lose some you win some. Allah achii sehat de That’s more important thn anything else.”