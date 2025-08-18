Top 6 TV Serial News August 18: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, And More

Today, August 18, with new shows launching to show spoilers, the Television world has seen major shake-ups. Check out the top six news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Shares About Her Journey As Abhira, Chemistry With Co-star Rohit Purohit, And More

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, actress Samridhii Shukla, who is winning hearts as Abhira Sharma in the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, shared about her role, emphasising it’s a huge responsibility to play Abhira as her journey has seen highs and lows in terms of her character’s growth. She also calls herself ‘a director’s actor’ as she relies on direction. In addition, she also shared about her chemistry with Rohit Purohit, the success, the show’s importance, and more. Check out the exclusive article below for more details.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has connected me to millions of people who relate to Abhira’s journey: Samridhii Shukla

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Gautam instigating Vasundhara against Prarthana, asking her if his child will be raised by the Shahs? Anupama, with the Shah family and Rahi, Mahi, Prem, and others, celebrate Ansh and Prarthana’s Haldi ceremony. Amidst the celebration, Vasundhara with Khyaati enters and announces that she hasn’t come to join the happiness but with a notice, leaving Prarthana, Anupama, and others shocked.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Stuns In A Strapless Top And Skirt

Actress Palak loves fashion, and her style always creates buzz. This time, she rocked her look in a sleek yet stylish avatar. She wore an ivory strapless top that looked like an upside-down shirt teamed with a matching mini skirt flaunting her toned thighs. Keeping it simple with her makeup and open hairstyle, she looked pretty; however, the brown leather thigh-high boots added a touch of modern style.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Leads On No.1 Since Its Launch

Zee TV’s new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has been leading in the number 1 position since the release of the show. Starring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles, the new show has become everyone’s favorite with consistent performance on the TRP chart.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Flaunts Curves

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti posted a mirror selfie showcasing her unfiltered look. Wearing a gym outfit, she flaunted her curves while her short hair brushed her cheeks due to the wind, making her look super gorgeous. With her simplicity and beauty, Sriti always steals fans’ attention, and this is just another glimpse.

6) Kaushal Kapoor Joins The Cast Of StarPlus Show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

StarPlus is coming up with a new show, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has Maira Dharti Mehra and Manjeet Makkar in the lead roles. Actor Kaushal, who was seen in Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, is all set for a new role in the show. He will play the role of the main lead’s grandfather, who is pivotal to the story. We have broken this news today, and in case you have missed it, read the article below.

Exclusive: Kaushal Kapoor joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi