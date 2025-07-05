Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: Mr. Iyer to get arrested; Can Bhagyashree save him?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season the Sony TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the fast acts of Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) to cover up their lie of not being a married couple. The Iyer family has been in doubt ever since Rishabh was introduced to them. Saumya has not made life easy for the couple faking to be married. But every time, Rishabh and Bhagyshree have managed to salvage the situation, cooking up stories to not get exposed.

Amidst this, we have seen the introduction of Mia (Aafreen Dabestani), with a closeness going with Rishabh, which has left audiences confused. In an upcoming scene, Rishabh will get out of the house in the wee hours of the night to meet Mia in a hotel room. Rishabh’s going out at odd hours will catch Mr Iyer’s attention and he will follow him. Rishabh will reach a shady hotel and Mr Iyer will also follow him to the place.

There will be a big twist at the hotel as there will be a police raid at the same time when Rishabh and Mr Iyer will enter. Rishabh will, however, escape from everyone’s eyes and walk away from the place, while Mr Iyer will be caught by the police. To make matters worse, Mr Iyer will be arrested, accused of enjoying time at the hotel with young girls. Bhagyashree will be shocked when she will get a call about her father’s arrest.

OMG!! With Mr Iyer being unwell, how will Bhagyashree save him from further humiliation?

