Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan Reflects On Strength And Healing With Heartfelt “Life Goes On” Quote

Hina Khan became a household name with the portrayal of Akshara in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. The actress is currently on the path of recovery from her 3rd stage breast cancer. Her hard work, dedication, and never-giving-up attitude made fans call her ‘Sher Khan’. Proving she is the Lion of her life, the actress has handled every problem in her life with full strength, and yet again with her heartfelt quote on Instagram, she has sent an important and empowering message for her fans.

On her social media, Hina shared a quote posted by Thinking Minds that reads, “After all, Life Goes On”. This powerful quote reflects on the fact of life that no matter what happens, life goes on, and it never stops for anyone. This quote is a reminder that whether happiness or sadness, with time, everything changes. Also, whether you suffer extreme pain or heartbreak, eventually, life will take you where you belong.

Hina never misses a chance to send positivity and happiness to her fans and followers. Her life journey in itself is an inspiration, and with small quotes and statements, she keeps people connected to her motivated.

Hina Khan is all set to return to TV with a new reality show, but this time she is not coming alone, but with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, in the upcoming Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which will be hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

On June 4, 2025, Hina Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony with a registered marriage.