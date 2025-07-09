Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Is Back: Why This Can Be A Game Changer For Star Plus

The iconic drama-Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-is all set to create waves again in the Indian entertainment scenario. The show will premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm and will reevaluate its original coveted prime-time slot on Star Plus. Online airing will take place on JioHotstar.

This is no ordinary reboot but an attempt to capitalize on the collective nostalgia of thousands of Indian viewers. First aired at the dawn of the new millennium, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a cultural phenomenon, turning family dramas into matters of national discourse. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show helped define television content.

One of the most emotional aspects of this return is the comeback of Smriti Irani in her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. Though her current screen-time remains under wraps, even her brief appearance is expected to have a strong emotional impact. Smriti Irani returns to a role that defined her career and became a symbol of strength, tradition, and resilience for Indian women.

Adding to the excitement is Amar Upadhyay, reprising his role as Mihir Virani. Reports confirm he has already started shooting for the new season. The on-screen chemistry between Mihir and Tulsi remains one of Indian television’s most beloved love stories. It will be interesting to see which other familiar faces from the original ensemble the makers choose to bring back.

The story that revolves around the Virani family and the tensile fabric connecting love, traditions, and family honour is just as pertinent today as it was 20 years ago. The emotional tug of Tulsi’s misfortunes, her mother-in-law’s opposition, and the consequent dramatisations resonate with the Indian audience across generations.

What that means is a classic long-format family drama series returning in an age dominated by OTT platforms and an array of short-format content could very well turn tides in audience preference. If made well, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” can again be one to form the backbone of Star Plus and cement its presence in Indian households.

Star Plus has a history of churning out some of the finest shows on Indian television, entertaining audiences and catering to advertiser’s interest in terms of unparalleled reach and impact.

With Kyunki, the network is expected to shatter the glass ceiling and beyond.

