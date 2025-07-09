Exclusive: Puneet Panjwani aka Chhoton returns to Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actor Puneet Panjwani, who played his career-best role with Star Plus’ Jhanak, in the role of Chhoton will soon return to the show. As we know, Chhoton, along with others in the Basu family, were eliminated from the cast when the show took a generation leap. Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen the entries of actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora as leads. The story has seen history repeating itself with Rishi (Arjit Taneja) and Jhanak (Riya Sharma) getting married in the village after they were assumed to have spent the night together. Just like her mother’s fate, Jhanak too was forced to marry when she had high goals of getting educated.

The show is now proceeding towards the wedding of Rishi and Aditi (Twinkle Arora). We wrote about actress Simran Khanna being roped in to play the role of Rumi, sister of Aniruddha in the show. This is the first time that the character will be introduced after the leap.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Puneet has been recalled to feature in the show. As we know, Chhoton has been a popular character, who was the catalyst to the love story of Aniruddha and Jhanak earlier. It will be interesting to see his role in the ongoing triangle now between Rishi, Aditi and Jhanak.

We buzzed Puneet, and he confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I will be returning to Jhanak.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

