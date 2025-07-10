Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s love confession puts Abhira in a dilemma; Anshuman showers love on her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the twin weddings of Abhira and Anshuman, Krish and Tanya being planned. We saw the cute moments during the pre-wedding festivities wherein a happy moment between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira resulted in a happy selfie taken between the mother and daughter along with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). This provoked Gitanjali to take the decision to go back to Mount Abu with Maira. However, Maira refused to go back, stating that she wanted to see Abhira’s marriage and that she also wanted to protect her from her ex-husband. This hurt Armaan and Gitanjali a lot.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting too emotional and desperate with Abhira’s wedding fast approaching. He will try to suppress his feelings, but will eventually burst out before Abhira. He will confess his feelings of love, and saying ‘I love you’ to Abhira. Abhira will be shocked to hear this coming from Armaan. At the same time, a totally drunk Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) will also come to the premise, and will butt in and hold Abhira, hug her and confess his love, saying ‘I love you’. Abhira will be in a total mess, and will be in dilemma.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.