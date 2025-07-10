Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Clocks 2 Years, Fans Into Frenzy For Shivangi Joshi–Kushal Tandon Reunion

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon won hearts with their chemistry on-screen in the Sony TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, by Ekta Kapoor, which has now completed two years of release. With this show, Shivangi and Kushal became the audience’s favorite, and soon their on-screen chemistry turned into off-screen romance. Though the couple broke up recently, the magic they created on-screen with their chemistry in this show has just built viewers’ expectations. And with the completion of two years, fans created a frenzy on the internet by asking for Shivangi and Kushal’s reunion.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the production house Balaji Telefilms, the makers shared a video celebrating the two years of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the caption reads, “Pyaar tha, pain tha, chemistry thi, aur ab do saal ki yaadein bhi hain. Celebrating 2 powerful years of Barsatein.”

Seeing the Barsatein flashback, fans recollected the old memories and couldn’t resist expressing their wish to Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon once again on-screen together.

A user commented, “@therealkushaltandon and @shivangijoshi18 Please Cast Them Together For Another Show @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited.”

The second said, “We want #barsatein session 2 with same cast pls.”

The third told, “Missing them so much, # Aaransh, # Barsatein.”

Fourth requested, “Please bring them back @balajitelefilmslimited.”

Check a glimpse here-

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka started on 10 July 2023 and it ended on 11 February 2024. It is a Sony TV show by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.