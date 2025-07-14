Nargis Fakhri Enjoys a Sunny Vacation in New York with Husband Tony Beig

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is enjoying summer vacation in New York City with her husband Tony Beig. Recently, she shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram, in which, apart from Tony, Ekta Kapoor and two others are also seen with her. In the pictures, everyone is seen smiling and enjoying themselves, which makes it clear that Nargis’s vacation mode is fully on.

Nargis Fakhri married her Kashmiri boyfriend Tony Beg on 16 February 2025. Tony is a Los Angeles-based businessman, and they got married after dating for about three years. Earlier, Nargis’ name was linked to actor Uday Chopra and then filmmaker Matt Alonso, but both relationships did not last long. In 2024, she said in an interview, “Marriage is not something that defines me.”

Talking about the work front, Nargis was last seen in Housefull 5 (2025). Her notable work is the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe 2013, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero 2014 and Housefull 3 2016. She has also featured in the Hollywood action comedy Spy 2015. She will soon be seen in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, in which she plays Roshanara. The film’s shooting is currently underway.

Nargis’s social media posts are liked by her fans. The model, known for fashion, fitness, and glamour, is now enjoying married life openly. Her pairing with Tony Beig is getting a lot of appreciation on social media.

