Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Rishabh and Bhagyashree to get locked in a freeze-zone; Will love bloom here?

Bade Achhe Laggte Hain – Naya Season the Sony TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen a shocking promo that launches a different self to Rishabh, which is much different from the simpleton, good samaritan that audience has known him as. The promo shows a stunning glimpse of the sophisticated Rishabh seeking revenge, and confiding that he has won the trust and needs to break it big time now. While the audiences were looking forward to a cute romantic tale between Rishabh and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi), the new changed person of Rishabh has literally knocked them out of their slumber.

The upcoming episode will see Mia (Aafreen Dabestani) continuing to play her part, creating crude intriguing moments between her and Rishabh. The episodes to be aired will see Mia locking Rishabh in a freezing cabin, to give him a lesson of his own. However, the twist here, will be that Rishabh will not be locked alone in the cabin. He will have Bhagyashree to give him company in the freeze zone.

Imagine Rishabh and Bhagyashree having close romantic moments in the freeze-zone ambience. Are you all geared up and excited for it?

