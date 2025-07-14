Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu And Arya Vardhan Get Close To Each Other – Will This Create A New Drama?

Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles. The show is winning hearts with its unique concept. Arya Vardhan (Sharad Kelkar) apologises to Anu (Niharika Chouksey) for the misconduct during the party. Anu cries, highlighting that she doesn’t deserve to attend such a party, but Arya Vardhan calms her.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak Spoiler Episode 8

In the upcoming episode, Gopal asks Anu if she wants money to go to college, but she tells him that today she is going somewhere else for a party. Anu meets Arh Vardhan, who asks his driver to bring the car, but Anu asks him to travel in the car. Arya Vardhan asks Anu what they will do next. Anu takes Arya Vardhan to have paratha, then they enjoy lassi, and lastly ice-cream. The duo, though, shares a different world, but when they are together, everything looks beautiful.

On the other hand, Pushpa’s neighbour asks Pushpa about Anu, highlighting if Pushpa forgot to tell Gopal about Raghu’s arrival to see Anu, leaving them shocked. At the same time, Raghu’s car was going to hit Anu, but Arya Vardhan saves her on the road by pulling her towards him, leading to them hugging each other. Raghu sees Anu and Arya Vardan and thinks that they are romancing in the middle of the road, that too with such a huge age difference.

Raghu gets a photo of the girl he is going to see and finds out that it’s the same girl romancing with an elder man, leaving him shocked.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story of two individuals whose lives are different in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story blooms.