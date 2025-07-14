Serial Twists Of Last Week (7-13 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw over the last week, a major drama with Manohar getting injured and not able to continue with his dance tutoring. He urged Anupamaa to take his place and lead the dance team, motivating her to look at life with a new perspective. On the other hand, Prem continued to motivate Raahi to pick up new added skills in her classical dancing. Anupamaa promised to lead the team to victory, but Prem was worried about Anupamaa’s decision to take part in the dance competition. Raahi got tense before the competition and Prem tried to calm her down. Anupamaa talked about her team’s purpose as they got on the dance stage. Anupamaa’s team performed well in spite of a quick fall and recovery coming from Sarita.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Vidya questioning Abhira’s decision to marry Anshuman. Armaan sought a job under Krish in order to get access to the files and get the property back. Krish gave the task of managing his wedding to Armaan which shocked one and all. Armaan was upset seeing Anshuman and Abhira together. Maira and Abhira shared a heartwarming moment when Abhira got injured, and Maira nursed her wound. But Gitanjali grew wild at Abhira and asked her to stay away from her daughter. At the pre-wedding festivities, Abhira introduced Maira as Armaan and Gitanjali’s daughter to the Poddar family. There was a shocking incident when a chandelier was about to fall on Maira, and Gitanjali and Abhira rescued her. Krish returned and invited one and all to the Goenka house which was the new venue for the twin weddings. Armaan organized a bachelor’s party for Krish and Anshuman. Krish suspected that Armaan was hiding something and spiked his drink. In his inebriated state, Armaan confessed his feelings of love to Abhira. At the same time, Abhira was left stunned as a drunk Anshuman too confessed the same feelings. Kaveri got angry as Vidya and Manisha tried to change Abhira’s mind over her wedding with Anshuman.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Unnati driving the car recklessly in the nighttime and creating an accident. A young guy fell dead before her car, and she was shivering in fear of having killed a guy. Raghav came to her rescue and safely sent her home, and took the car ahead. He called the police anonymously to inform them of an accident. The guy who died turned out to be Dhruv’s friend Anmol and this brought Reet to the picture. Raghav gave his car for servicing and also washed the blood stains from it. He asked Unnati to be as normal as she could. Reet investigating the matter made Raghav get wild. At home, Sharda Bua asked Raghav to sign on the papers, but Reet stopped him. She exposed the plan of Viren and Buaji. But Buaji turned the tables and put the whole blame on her son and denied knowing of it. She sent Viren out of the house, but Reet was confident that Bua did it to save herself. She tried telling Raghav about it, but Raghav was bound to believe Buaji’s emotional cries. Unnati tried to get back into Dhruv’s life, but Dhruv rejected her pleas. Raghav’s sudden changed behaviour and attitude towards Reet’s work worried Reet and created problems in their lives.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Chakori issuing a stern and scary warning to all in the house to get out of the house within 15 minutes, failing which she will kill them. All of the Gokuldham residents ran for their safety and found means to quickly get out of the bungalow. They ran out of the house and safely reached the road. They saw Thapa and his wife coming and accused them of being responsible for all the terror. At this juncture, they noticed the absence of Popatlal and were shocked to realize that Popatlal did not get out of the bungalow. This scared them and they returned to the bungalow to save Popatlal. At the bungalow, they were shocked to see Popatlal in a mess with Chakori forcing him to marry her. Popatlal was smarter and he made Chakori confess the truth that she was not a ghost, but was paid money to drive all from the house as a ghost. Taarak Mehta’s boss and his wife also came to the bungalow and looked for a solution to the problem at hand. Taarak’s wife talked about the fact that she did not like Taarak’s idea of sending people to the bungalow. Popatlal revealed the true colours of the idea of Taarak’s boss’ wife and she apologized to all of them for the problems. Taarak’s boss apologized to her and promised to spend time with his family at the bungalow regularly.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Ishana being determined to break her mother Mangal’s upcoming marriage with Kapil. She recorded Mangal’s explanation of why she agreed to marry Kapil, and sent it to Kapil so that he could stop the wedding. However, the recording was heard by Kapil’s mother, and she stopped it from reaching Kapil. When this did not succeed, Ishana recorded a part of Kapil’s conversation with his mother where he was telling her that he did not want to be Mangal’s kids’ father. Ishana took this recording to Mangal and put it in a different perspective that Kapil disliked Ishana and Akshat. Mangal broke her engagement with Kapil without allowing him to explain his side. However, Pratima cleared the misunderstanding by showing Mangal how eagerly Kapil was making space for her kids in his life. This made Mangal accept her folly and patch up with Kapil. Later, during Ishana’s birthday, Kapil wanted to make amends and talked to Ishana. But Ishana shockingly grew violent and held Kapil’s hand and slapped herself with it. She told Adit that Kapil hit her. Adit made a big scene and threw Kapil out of his house. Mangal also asked Kapil to get out of the house.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak helping with the stone consecration, calling it their KulDevta. She asked Rishi’s family to start their rituals and worship the idol. Jhanak’s prasad left the whole house in a shocking state of affairs, after which Rishi found out that all had fallen unconscious. Jhanak was happy to see Parashar’s photo in the paper. However, Rishi feared that their truth would come out. Rishi’s family wanted to take Jhanak along to Aditi’s house. But Rishi objected to it. At Aditi’s place, Arshi humiliated Aniruddh’s family which made Aditi upset. Aditi’s aashirwad function started and Jhanak felt odd seeing it. Jhanak left the premises to look for her father. Aniruddha got to know about it and was worried.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.