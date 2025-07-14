Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi exposes Vikram; saves Yug

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kairi (Ashi Singh) getting into a major problem with her being trapped inside the overhead tank so that she does not reach the court to prove Yug’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) innocence. As we know, the court committee took huge action against Yug and threatened to cancel his license if he did not prove himself to be righteous. Kairi was fighting for her life, trapped inside the water tank. We saw Yug’s heroic effort to save her and bring her out of the tank.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi reaching the court premises to expose Vikram (Rajat Dahiya). She will also prove that Yug is a man with goodness in him, and she will tell the court that she is alive only because of Yug’s timely help in saving her life. This way, Kairi will succeed in clearing Yug’s name and will thereby expose Vikram’s cheap tactics.

What will happen next?

