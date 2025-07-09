Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Popatlal goes missing; Will he expose Chakori’s game plan?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of Gokuldham Society required to flee from the bungalow at the wee hours of the night, after getting scare by the Bhootni. As we know, all hid behind the sofa when Sodhi tried to go in front of Bhootni. Bhootni appeared before them and threatened to kill them if they are there in the house in the next 15 minutes. This forced all to run for their safety, and it was shocking to see everyone run to the road, trying to be safe. Later, when they spotted Thapa and his wife Divya coming into the bungalow, they were sure of them being the reason behind Chakori’s scare. They stopped them and questioned them on the same.

The upcoming episode will see Thapa and Divya asking them about Popatlal. All of them will be shocked as they did not realize that Popatlal did not run out of the house with them. They will be scared for Popatlal and will decide to go back to the house for him. It will be interesting to see if Popatlal will unearth the real identity and truth of Chakori and reveal whether the Bhootni exists for real or it is a made-up story.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.