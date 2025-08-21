Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug faces an awkward moment; gets forced to feed Kairi

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Kairi (Ashi Singh) and Shaurya (Abhishek Verma) joining hands to set their house into a close-knit family. The mission is to please Anya’s mother after seven days of her stay in the house, so that she could allow her daughter Anya to stay with Shaurya’s family. Amidst this, we wrote about Shaurya noticing the fact that Kairi is in love with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia). So his mission is also to make Yug fall in love with Kairi in the stipulated time. We wrote about Kairi redoing Yug’s room in order to make it appear as their room.

The upcoming episode will start the ordeal of accommodating Anya and Anya’s mother in the house. Yug will be scared of all the changes he will have to make in himself. At the dining table, Mairi will ask Yug and Kairi to feed each other. Since Anya’s mother will be seated, Yug will have no choice but to eat and also feed Kairi. It will create an awkward moment for Yug, but Kairi will be determined to find her love.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.