Top 5 TV Serial News August 21: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 21, the TV industry has witnessed interesting updates from new twists in shows to vacation plans. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Geetanjali becoming stubborn and trying to attempt suicide, telling Armaan that he will choose Abhira yet again, and she doesn’t wish to stay alone. Armaan tells Geetanjali that he won’t let her stay alone. On the other hand, Anshuman suffers a heart attack suddenly in a cafe where Abhira calls the doctor, who reveals that Anshuman is no more and he died due to a heart attack, leaving her shattered.

2) Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart

Yet again, the popular show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, tops the TRP chart. The show can secure a TVR of 2.2, standing still at the number one position. In comparison, other shows struggle to jump high. Check out the full TRP ratings of the shows below.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Mesmerizes With Her Desi Look

In her latest selfie on her Instagram, Palak Sindhwani surprised her fans with her desi glam. The actress wore a printed simple kurta, adding to the beauty of her appearance. She left her hair open, and the small black bindi and sparkling earrings added a wow touch. With her desi charm, the actress caught our attention.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Witnesses A Slight Drop In TRP

The Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has been winning hearts on the TRP chart. However, this week the show witnessed a slight drop in the TRP ratings from 1.7 TVR for the last few weeks to 1.6 TVR this week. Yet the show ranked number one on the Zee TV channel.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Shares Throwback Picture With Arjit Taneja

Actor Arjit Taneja posted a photo of himself with Sriti from their show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, together. Sharing this, he wrote, “Throwback to chaotic #AmVira”. Sharing this adorable click, Sriti dropped red heart emojis, expressing her love and beautiful bond with her co-star.